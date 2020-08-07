Mysuru district sees 361 new COVID positive cases on Aug. 6

August 7, 2020

Mandya reports 134 new cases, Kodagu sees 51 and Chamarajanagar district reports 95 new cases

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru district has reported 361 new COVID positive cases yesterday bringing the total number of positives in the district to 6,476, according to the media bulletin received last evening.

A total of 2,494 patients have been discharged so far including 152 patients yesterday. With four COVID related deaths being reported yesterday, the death toll so far in the district is 198. There are a total of 3,784 active cases in the district till yesterday.

The following are the COVID reports of Mandya, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar, according to the State media bulletin issued yesterday evening.

Mandya

The district has reported 134 new COVID positive cases and the total number of positives in the district is 2,292. As many as 1,246 patients have been discharged so far from various hospitals in the district including 63 patients yesterday. One COVID related death was reported and the death toll so far is 20. There are 1,026 active cases now.

Kodagu

Fifty one new COVID cases were reported yesterday bringing the total number of positives in the district to 601. With 24 patients been discharged from various hospitals yesterday, the total number of patients discharged so far in the district is 363. Death toll so far is 10 and there are 228 active cases in the district.

Chamarajanagar

The district has reported 95 new COVID cases yesterday and the total positive in the district is 985. As many as 566 patients have been discharged so far including 21 patients yesterday and with one COVID related death yesterday, the death toll so far in the district is 14. There are a total of 405 active cases in the district till yesterday.