Successor for Tumakuru Siddaganga Mutt anointed
News, Top Stories

Successor for Tumakuru Siddaganga Mutt anointed

April 24, 2023

Tumakuru: The 36-year-old Manoj Kumar was anointed as the successor of Siddaganga Mutt, Tumakuru, on the occasion of Basava Jayanti yesterday. He was renamed as Sri Shivasiddeshwara Swamiji. After performing special puja to Dr. Sri Shivakumara Swamiji Gadduge, the present pontiff of Siddaganga Mutt Sri Siddalinga Swamiji received the new pontiff as Vatu after performing biskhatane (seeking alms) and brought him to Shivakumara Swamiji Gadduge.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, Degula Mutt Seer Sri Mummadi Nirvana Swamiji and Bebi Mutt Seer Sri Shivanubhava Charamurthy Shivamurthy Swamiji and Seers of many other Mutts graced the occasion.

Manoj Kumar, son of Shadaksharaiah and Virupakshamma couple of Mylahalli, is a M.Sc graduate and was working as a lecturer at Siddaganga Polytechnic College.

On the occasion, Harsha (Sri Mahalinga Swamiji) and Gowrish Kumar (Sri Sadashiva Swamiji) were also anointed as the successors of Bande Mutt and Basava Kayana Mutt respectively.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching