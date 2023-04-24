Successor for Tumakuru Siddaganga Mutt anointed

April 24, 2023

Tumakuru: The 36-year-old Manoj Kumar was anointed as the successor of Siddaganga Mutt, Tumakuru, on the occasion of Basava Jayanti yesterday. He was renamed as Sri Shivasiddeshwara Swamiji. After performing special puja to Dr. Sri Shivakumara Swamiji Gadduge, the present pontiff of Siddaganga Mutt Sri Siddalinga Swamiji received the new pontiff as Vatu after performing biskhatane (seeking alms) and brought him to Shivakumara Swamiji Gadduge.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, Degula Mutt Seer Sri Mummadi Nirvana Swamiji and Bebi Mutt Seer Sri Shivanubhava Charamurthy Shivamurthy Swamiji and Seers of many other Mutts graced the occasion.

Manoj Kumar, son of Shadaksharaiah and Virupakshamma couple of Mylahalli, is a M.Sc graduate and was working as a lecturer at Siddaganga Polytechnic College.

On the occasion, Harsha (Sri Mahalinga Swamiji) and Gowrish Kumar (Sri Sadashiva Swamiji) were also anointed as the successors of Bande Mutt and Basava Kayana Mutt respectively.