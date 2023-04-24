Observers inspect Maharani’s College vote counting centre

April 24, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The Election Commission has completed all preparations for the counting of votes that will be held on May 13 after the voting for Karnataka Assembly on May 10.

This morning, a team of Election Observers, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner and District Electoral Officer Dr. K.V. Rajendra visited the vote counting centre at Maharani’s College of Commerce and Management in Vinayakanagar (Paduvarahalli).

The Observers’ team comprised Ram Pratap Singh Jadon from T. Narasipur Constituency, Dinesh Sehera of the Hunsur and H.D. Kote Constituencies and Dheeraj Gupta of the Krishnaraja and Chamaraja Constituencies.

The Observers were briefed by the DC on the comprehensive District Election Management Plan. The Commission has deployed IAS Officers as General Observers in adequate numbers to ensure the smooth conduct of the election.

The Observers have been asked to keep a close watch on every stage of the electoral process to ensure a free and fair election. They will oversee the counting centre arrangements and monitor all activities relating to counting of votes.

Visiting various sections of the college, classrooms, halls and meeting rooms, the Observers supervised the preparations for the counting. Arrangements have been made to name and segregate Constituency-wise and Taluk-wise (under the Mysuru District jurisdiction) counting rooms/ halls and fixing signboards accordingly so that there is no last-minute confusion.

They also inspected the accommodation facilities, CCTV, barricading, parking and other arrangements as planned and implemented by the District Administration. Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, EVM/VVPAT Nodal Officer G.T. Dinesh Kumar, who is also the MUDA Commissioner and other officers were present.