I have brought Rs. 950 crore grants for Chamaraja Constituency: MLA

April 24, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that he has brought Rs. 950 crore grants for Chamaraja Constituency, MLA L. Nagendra said that he has strived hard for developing the Constituency and he would do more if re-elected.

Addressing a press meet at the BJP office in Chamarajapuram here recently, Nagendra recalled his services in coming to the aid of the people during COVID pandemic, by distributing more than 50,000 food kits.

Listing out his achievements, Nagendra said that he has built six water tanks at a collective cost of Rs. 330 crore, set up drinking water units, provided Rs. 90 crore for upgradation of K.R. Hospital, construction of hostels and other blocks in MMC&RI, development of roads across the Constituency at a cost of Rs. 307 crore, among others.

Asserting that all lanes and bylanes of the crowded Kumbarakoppal has been asphalted, he said that Tilaknagar has been given a total facelift and 377 families of Manjunathanagar have been distributed Title Deeds. Even temples have been renovated at a cost of Rs. 6 crore, he added.

Continuing, Nagendra said that Chamaraja Constituency was the first to have a woman exclusive pink toilet, which is the first-of-its-kind in the State. Noting that he had taken pains to identify 23 acres of land for construction of 3,000 Ashraya Houses, the MLA said unfortunately, some went to the Court and succeeded in bringing a stay to the project.

Asserting that installation of LED streetlights across the city happened because of his efforts, he said that he also strived for the completion of construction works of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan that is coming up in the heart of the city.

Highlighting his future plans for Chamaraja Constituency, Nagendra said that he will strive for making the Constituency a model one if re-elected.

Dismissing allegations of poor quality of road works, the MLA said, the re-asphalting works of D. Devaraj Urs Road was taken up after complaints of sub-standard quality. Anyone can inspect the quality of the road now, he added.

KEA Chairman Mirle Srinivas Gowda, BJP District Spokesman Dr. K. Vasanth Kumar and leader Nagesh were present at the press meet.