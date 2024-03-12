City-based CFTRI celebrates National Science Day
March 12, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CSIR-CFTRI) in Mysuru recently celebrated National Science Day, paying tribute to the Nobel Laureate, Sir C. V. Raman.

Science Day is observed annually on Feb. 28 in India to commemorate C.V. Raman’s discovery of the Raman Effect in 1928, which earned him the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930.

The theme for National Science Day 2024 is “Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat,” highlighting the pivotal role of science and technology in addressing global challenges and fostering a sustainable future. This theme focuses on critical areas such as climate change, resource depletion, environmental degradation and sustainable development.

The event was attended by distinguished guests with Prof. S.R. Niranjana, Vice-Chairman of Karnataka State Higher Education Council, former Vice-Chancellor of Gulbarga University and Distinguished Professor at University of Mysore, inaugurating the proceedings.

In his address titled “Development of Science and Technology in India,” Prof. Niranjana underscored the indispensable role of higher education in nation-building and emphasised the need to harness indigenous technology development in the face of global research challenges. He also highlighted various contributions of scientists and technologists in Indian Science, underscoring the significance of creating an enabling environment for research.

Director of CSIR-CFTRI Dr. Sridevi Annapurna Singh, in her presidential address, stressed the importance of celebrating National Science Day and nurturing a scientific mindset among the youth. She provided a brief overview of CSIR-CFTRI’s pioneering research, cutting-edge technology and impactful societal programmes of national significance.

Science Day celebration at CSIR-CFTRI showcased the institute’s unwavering commitment to scientific excellence, innovation and societal progress. Through collaborative efforts and ground-breaking research initiatives, CSIR-CFTRI continues to serve as a beacon of scientific advancement, shaping a brighter and more sustainable future.

The event was attended by over 300 staff, students and invitees, including delegates from Guyana who are participating in the international training programme at CFTRI.

