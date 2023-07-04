‘One Week One Lab’ campaign at CFTRI fosters innovation

July 4, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) — Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) in Mysuru kickstarted the ambitious ‘One Week One Lab’ (OWOL) campaign yesterday.

The week-long programme has been launched with the theme ‘Celebrating Food Research,’ and the event aims to engage the public, showcase innovative technologies, and inspire young innovators, students, start-ups, academia, and industry professionals to explore the potential of deep tech ventures.

The inaugural event was held at the IFTTC Auditorium (CFTRI Hostel Complex) near Main Gate with member of the erstwhile Mysore royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar inaugurating.

Other guests included former CFTRI Directors Dr. V. Prakash and Dr. S.R. Bhowmik, as well as Ashok Dalwai, CEO National Rainfed Area Authority (NRRA) Ministry of Agriculture and Chairman of the Empowered Body of Doubling Farmers’ Income, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Government of India. CSIR-CFTRI Director Sridevi Annapurna Singh presided over the event.

As part of the ‘One Week, One Lab campaign, a ‘Culinary Contest’ was organised this morning to recognise Mysuru’s diverse culinary dishes and promote this institute’s link to GEN Z.

Showcases cutting-edge research

The event provides a platform to showcase cutting-edge research, advanced technologies, and state-of-the-art facilities in the field of Food Science and Technology. Throughout the programme, CFTRI has organised various sessions and lectures by renowned experts.

During his inaugural address, Yaduveer Wadiyar underlined the importance of innovating nutritious and high-quality foods, particularly for indigenous populations. He highlighted the significance of Mysore’s cultural heritage and its contribution to the nation. Bhadravathi Steel Works, Mysore Sandal Factory, and various other initiatives have emerged as a result of encouraging and nurturing the aspirations of the youth, he added.

Ashok Dalwai highlighted the significance of integrating science, technology, and innovation to make India a powerhouse in technological advancements. He emphasised the role of institutes like CFTRI in developing innovations in food processing that create job opportunities and benefit farmers without compromising nature.

Promoting innovation

“While it is evident that India’s development is possible through the utilisation of natural resources, there is a lack of initiative and willpower,” he said and recommended that agricultural labour should be extended to other sectors as well. Science has proven its importance in the form of technology, and if it is applied to innovation, it can complement the practices of innovators,” he added.

Dr. V. Prakash acknowledged CFTRI’s unique location in a Palace, generously provided by the Mysore kings, and expressed gratitude for their support in establishing the premier food research institute. He also reflected on CFTRI’s journey, progress, and upcoming milestone of completing 75 years in the next three years. Dr. Bhowmik elaborated on the OWOL campaign and the planned events for the week. The topics covered at the event include investment opportunities in food processing, start-ups, women’s self-help groups (SHGs), and farmer-entrepreneurship. It will not only introduce innovative food products but also aims to foster collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and advancements in the field of food technology.

‘SeaSlim’: An effective anti-obese supplement

SeaSlim is a novel anti-obese supplement developed by CFTRI using brown seaweed Padina tetrastromatica and barley. It offers multiple health benefits and can be used as a potent antioxidant due to its rich nutritional composition.

SeaSlim contains bioactive compounds such as fucoxanthin, dietary fibres, and hydrocolloids, which help lower fat absorption and reduce the risk of obesity and diabetes. Additionally, SeaSlim aids in regulating body weight, lowering plasma glucose levels, and improving lipid profiles.

With a low glycaemic index, SeaSlim is a suitable choice for managing obesity and diabetes. The supplement has no side effects, heavy metals, and can be consumed daily. Its efficacy has been observed to be superior to the drug Orlistat.

SeaSlim comes in metallized polypropylene pouches and has a shelf life of over six months. It is a natural and safe alternative to conventional anti-obese medications, providing a promising solution for the rising obesity epidemic in India.