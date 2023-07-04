Three sheep, one goat killed in stray dogs attack

July 4, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Three sheep and a goat were killed in attack by a pack of stray dogs on Veene Seshanna Road, Agrahara, in city yesterday.

Mudassir Ahmed, a resident of first cross, Veene Seshanna Road, is a roadside vendor and has been rearing livestock in a vacant site adjacent to his house, by building a compound wall. The stray dogs attacked the livestock in the morning hours and inflicted bites on the neck region of the sheep and goat leading to their death.

On hearing the sound outside, the neighbours rushed towards the site of attack and the dogs ran away in fear. Among those killed, two were pregnant, while one sheep had escaped the attack.

Meanwhile, a boy who was standing near the gate had to face the fury of dogs who tried to attack him. In his bid to escape, the boy fell off and sustained injuries on his left hand and waist. Had the passersby not rushed to his help, he too would have fallen victim to mongrels, the locals said.

Corporator B.V. Manjunath, who visited the spot, assured to provide due compensation to Mudassir, who has submitted a memorandum to Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) for relief.

A local youth said, it’s not for the first time as even earlier too the stray dogs had attacked cats after barging into a house. Upon seeing the kids playing outside, the profusely barking dogs make a bid to bite them, but run if somebody scares them away. It’s not just kids even others are feared of stray dogs menace.

The menace is regularly discussed at every Council meeting of MCC, with at least one of the Corporators demanding for steps to control the menace. The Officers come out with the standard reply expressing their helplessness over either restraining or relocating them elsewhere, except for Animal Birth Control (ABC) surgery to check their numbers. With this the matter ends there, without discussing any alternative measures. There will be neither any discussion on pros and cons of ABC surgery.

With the menace reported across the city, the MCC should wake up at least now to step up measures, demand the public.