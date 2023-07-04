H.D. Kote youth dies of dengue in Africa
News

H.D. Kote youth dies of dengue in Africa

July 4, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A teenager from Tiger Block, H.D. Kote taluk in the district, who had gone to South Africa on business has died of dengue fever.

Efrahim (19), who had gone to South Africa recently for selling Ayurveda herbs was suffering from a bout of severe fever, for the past two days. When he went to a hospital for check up, he was diagnosed with dengue fever. Unfortunately, the treatment did not prove helpful, with Efrahim breathing his last, said his uncle Billa.

The grief stricken Efrahim’s parents Amith and Mumuti said “We have lost our only son. Hence the Government should help us to pay last respects to our son, by making arrangements to bring his mortal remains.”

Village head Meenraju also endorsed the words of the deceased youth’s parents.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching