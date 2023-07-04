H.D. Kote youth dies of dengue in Africa

July 4, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A teenager from Tiger Block, H.D. Kote taluk in the district, who had gone to South Africa on business has died of dengue fever.

Efrahim (19), who had gone to South Africa recently for selling Ayurveda herbs was suffering from a bout of severe fever, for the past two days. When he went to a hospital for check up, he was diagnosed with dengue fever. Unfortunately, the treatment did not prove helpful, with Efrahim breathing his last, said his uncle Billa.

The grief stricken Efrahim’s parents Amith and Mumuti said “We have lost our only son. Hence the Government should help us to pay last respects to our son, by making arrangements to bring his mortal remains.”

Village head Meenraju also endorsed the words of the deceased youth’s parents.