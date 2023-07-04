Take measures to reduce accidents, DC tells officials

July 4, 2023

39 accidents, 43 deaths in Mysuru in May; 10 due to rash driving by KSRTC bus drivers

Mysore/Mysore: Following a string of road accidents in Mysuru, the District Administration has identified the root causes and urged officials to take necessary measures to curb the rising numbers.

At a meeting held at the Taluk Panchayat Hall recently, the District Road Safety Committee addressed the issue and provided crucial advice and suggestions to prevent further accidents. The meeting underlined the need for thorough investigation and consultation regarding all factors contributing to accidents, in addition to highlighting the importance of driver negligence.

Implementing effective measures to prevent severe accidents, reduce fatalities and injuries was deemed imperative. Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra underscored the significance of coordination and stressed adherence to safety practices such as wearing helmets, seat belts, avoiding overspeeding, drunk driving and obeying traffic rules, all of which play a significant role in accident prevention.

Several accident-prone areas have been identified based on a study conducted from February to May 2022. These areas include J.P. Nagar’s Big Banyan Tree, JLB Road Junction, Varakodu Gate, Mysore-Hunsur Road, Hinkal Junction, Bandipalya and Nanjangud APMC Junction.

Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar recommended installing warning boards in these locations and called for heightened vigilance from drivers. She noted that drivers, particularly those operating larger vehicles like the KSRTC buses, should give way to smaller vehicles. The importance of exercising caution in areas with poor road conditions was also highlighted.

Specific instructions were given to KSRTC buses travelling from Mysuru to Hassan, Madikeri, Nanjangud and other routes. These buses were instructed to make a stop before the Metropole signal due to the presence of a turn next to the signal, which poses a risk of rear-end collisions.

Traffic regulation and clear directions were recommended at the designated stoppage point, as advised by the KSRTC Divisional Control Office.

Additionally, during the meeting, DCP (Crime and Traffic) S. Jahnavi suggested providing assistance and support to visually impaired and physically challenged individuals to enhance their safety.

Public Works Department (PWD) Executive Engineer Raju and other officials were present.

Educating KSRTC drivers important: SP

In light of the findings that several KSRTC bus drivers were driving recklessly, resulting in 39 accidents in Mysuru district killing 43 people in May 2023, SP Seema Latkar emphasised the urgent need to identify such drivers, provide them with appropriate training and implement evaluation and awareness programmes. Of the 39 accidents, 10 were due to reckless driving by KSRTC drivers resulting in the death of 8 persons, the SP noted.

The district administration aims to tackle the rising accident rates and ensure the safety of commuters by addressing the causes, educating drivers, and implementing effective preventive measures, she added.