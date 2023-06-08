Old DC Office as Museum?

June 8, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra has said that he is mulling over converting the old DC Office building into a Museum, but there is no decision yet on this matter, which has to be discussed with the Chief Minister and the District In-charge Minister.

Elaborating about his plans, the DC said that “By converting the old DC Office into a Museum, the revenue documents of Princely era, historical monuments with heritage significance and several other exhibits to highlight Mysuru as a prominent tourism hub can be displayed. But the matter will be discussed with the CM and District Administration about its usage further.”