Old DC Office as Museum?
News

Old DC Office as Museum?

June 8, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra has said that he is mulling over converting the old DC Office building into a Museum, but there is no decision yet on this matter, which has to be discussed with the Chief Minister and the District In-charge Minister.

Elaborating about his plans, the DC said that “By converting the old DC Office into a Museum, the revenue documents of Princely era, historical monuments with heritage significance and several other exhibits to highlight Mysuru as a prominent tourism hub can be displayed. But the matter will be discussed with the CM and District Administration about its usage further.”

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Old DC Office as Museum?”

  1. Appukuttan says:
    June 9, 2023 at 12:30 am

    These were the kind of buildings contrcted under the Britisg rule, which were good in that period for use by the British administrators, and not useful for any kind of museum. This DC is simply an ignoramus who has no idea what kinf of museum, this unsuitable building is fit for,.
    For example, even the buildings near like the Crawford Hall which houses the UOM offices, is so unsuitable for any modern official work.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Recent Comments
CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching