Old DC Office as Museum?

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra has said that he is mulling over converting the old DC Office building into a Museum, but there is no decision yet on this matter, which has to be discussed with the Chief Minister and the District In-charge Minister.
Elaborating about his plans, the DC said that “By converting the old DC Office into a Museum, the revenue documents of Princely era, historical monuments with heritage significance and several other exhibits to highlight Mysuru as a prominent tourism hub can be displayed. But the matter will be discussed with the CM and District Administration about its usage further.”
These were the kind of buildings contrcted under the Britisg rule, which were good in that period for use by the British administrators, and not useful for any kind of museum. This DC is simply an ignoramus who has no idea what kinf of museum, this unsuitable building is fit for,.
For example, even the buildings near like the Crawford Hall which houses the UOM offices, is so unsuitable for any modern official work.