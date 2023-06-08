DC Office shifted to new Complex

June 8, 2023

On CM Siddharamaiah’s instructions, District-Level Office Complex starts functioning from new building at Siddarthanagar

Mysore/Mysuru: With Chief Minister Siddharamaiah back at the helm of affairs in the State, the Office of Deputy Commissioner (DC), Mysuru, has started functioning from the new District-Level Office Complex at Siddarthanagar on Mysuru-T. Narasipur main road, from today.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra has shifted his Office from the existing heritage building on Krishnaraja Boulevard to the new Complex, constructed in indo-saracenic style on the lines of heritage Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel. It was inaugurated by Siddharamaiah during his previous tenure as CM in March 2018. The foundation for the building constructed at a cost of Rs. 84.66 crore was laid in Oct. 2016.

The DC also started discharging his duty as the administrative head of the district from this morning, by chairing a tri-monthly meeting of Mines and Geology Department officially opening the door of District Administration to the people in the new address.

The change in the seat of administrative head assumes significance for the fact that it has happened after a gap of 128 years, when the old heritage building on Krishnaraja Boulevard was constructed in 1895 during the reign of Chamaraja Wadiyar X to conduct the meeting of Mysore Representative Assembly. It later became the Office of Chief Commissioner of Princely Mysore State and Commissioner appointed by British, followed by Divisional Commissioner during the democratic set up that later came to be known as Deputy Commissioner.

DC Chamber

The new DC Office Complex is a three-storey structure including the ground floor, besides cellar for parking. The DC’s Office is set up in the first floor at the spacious chamber that was previously the Office of District In-charge Minister. A room attached to this room is converted into the Court Hall (but not functioning yet), as the DC is also the District Magistrate by virtue of his position, hearing the cases that come under his purview.

CM’s instruction

DC Dr. Rajendra told Star of Mysore that ‘Following instructions from CM Siddharamaiah, the Offices of DC, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) and Assistant Commissioner (AC) have been shifted to the new Office Complex. Barring the Treasury and the Court, the process of shifting the remaining wings at old DC Office to the new building will be completed in a week. Before shifting the Treasury, we have to take stock of the strong room. With regard to the sittings of the Court, as the litigants have been issued date for hearing at the old building, action will be taken to shift the sittings to new building in phases.’

The new building had been used to conduct election-related meetings, during the recently concluded Assembly polls, said Dr. Rajendra.

To address shortcomings at the new building, budgetary allocations will be made towards maintenance works. The lift at the entrance that is currently defunct will be repaired, along with providing drinking water, toilet and vehicle parking facilities to the visitors, said DC Dr. Rajendra.

Bus stoppage

The public transportation connectivity to new DC Office Complex will also be ensured by speaking with Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) authorities to provide stoppages near the Office in the interest of public, added the DC.

Six Departments shifted

Earlier in June 2020, six Departments had been shifted from old DC Office building to new Office in Siddarthanagar. They are: Offices of the Deputy Director of Land Records, District Urban Development Centre, District Statistical Officer, Department of Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare, Food and Civil Supplies Department and Muzrai Department.