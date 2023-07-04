To beat stress, Cops attend Yoga Camp

July 4, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: To beat work pressure that sometimes takes a toll on their health, the District Police are attending a 15-day Yoga Camp organised at District Armed Reserve (DAR) Police Grounds, Jyothinagar, in the city.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Seema Latkar told Star of Mysore this morning that “The Yoga Camp began on June 26, in which the Police personnel irrespective of cadre from different sub-divisions are attending the camp in batches, from 8 am to 9 am. An average of 150 Policemen comprising sub-divisions like Mysuru, Nanjangud and Hunsur are attending the camp daily.”

The participants are being taught yogasana and meditation, which if continued daily even after the conclusion of the camp, will prove beneficial in maintaining good health by beating the stress.

Additional SP Dr. B.N. Nandini is supervising the camp.