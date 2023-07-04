Police create awareness against drugs at College
News

Police create awareness against drugs at College

July 4, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: With the increase in cases of drugs menace of late, the District Police conducted awareness programmes against narcotics and substance abuse at St. Joseph’s Women’s College, Rammanahalli, in the outskirts yesterday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Seema Latkar, who initiated the programme said that “The students should be made aware of the ill-effects of drugs, which not just affects their health, but their future too, with some even doing crime.” An awareness jatha involving students was also taken around the College.

On the other hand, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra presided over a meeting at his Office in Siddarthanagar, to take stern measures to control the menace of drugs.

The meeting was attended by SP Seema Latkar, DCP (Crime and Traffic) S. Jahnavi, DDPI, DDPU, Officers of Department of Social Welfare among several others.

