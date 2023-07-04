Taxi fares to Bengaluru to go up

July 4, 2023

Toll hike on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway has cascading effect

Mysore/Mysuru: Motorists are expressing their dissatisfaction with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) following a significant increase in toll fees on the access-controlled Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway.

Adding to their frustration is the establishment of a second toll booth within a few months of the Expressway’s inauguration and at a time when the works of the service roads have not been completed along with other safety measures like barricading, construction of skywalks as suggested by the Police and the installation of CCTV cameras to curb overspeeding.

According to NHAI, the toll fee has been fixed at Rs. 155 at the Gananguru Toll Plaza near Srirangapatna and Rs. 165 for four-wheelers at Sheshagirihalli Toll Plaza near Ramanagara. Additionally, a fee of Rs. 235 has been set for same-day return journeys, which motorists believe is exorbitant considering the high number of vehicles on the highway and the relatively shorter distance.

To worsen matters, as of July 1, the NHAI has increased the fee for same-day return trips to Rs. 485, more than double the previous amount. This fee comprises Rs. 155 at Gananguru Toll Plaza, Rs. 165 at Sheshagirihalli Toll Plaza when travelling from Mysuru to Bengaluru, Rs. 85 at Kanaminike Toll Plaza near Kumbalgodu and Rs. 80 at Gananguru for the return trip from Bengaluru on the same day.

Return trips on the following day will have even higher toll fees, reaching Rs. 640. This is the price for vehicles having FASTag and if the vehicle has no FASTag, the payment is double.

Motorists are furious with the NHAI’s abrupt toll fee hike, especially since they were initially informed that they could travel on the Expressway by paying Rs. 235 for same-day return journeys.

For instance, hiring a taxi for a 385-km trip to Bengaluru previously cost around Rs. 3,850 as the drivers would charge Rs. 10 per kilometre. However, with the steep toll fee increase, the trip can now cost as much as Rs. 5,105 (Rs. 12 per kilometre), representing a rise of approximately 30 percent.

Motorists are not only frustrated with the toll fee hike but also with the lack of basic facilities such as toilets, drinking water, petrol stations and rest shelters along the Expressway, hindering smooth and safe travel.

Despite pleas from elected representatives to refrain from rising toll fees, the NHAI authorities have shown little concern. They have also overlooked the escalating incidents of crime targeting motorists and tourists, particularly during late nights and early mornings.

The discontent among motorists continues to grow as they demand fair toll fees and improved amenities on the Mysuru-Bengaluru expressway.