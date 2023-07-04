Yediyurappa leads BJP stir against Congress

July 4, 2023

Bengaluru: Former CM and BJP veteran B.S. Yediyurappa (BSY) staged a demonstration at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park this morning, for what he alleged was the failure of the Congress Government in the implementation of its pre-poll guarantees and other poll promises.

Charging the Congress Government of fooling the people through false promises and assurances, Yediyurappa lashed out at the Siddharamaiah Government and warned of a massive protest in the near future if the Congress does not keep its words on poll guarantees. He also accused the Congress of indulging in corrupt practices within a short time of coming to power.

MP D.V. Sadananda Gowda, State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel, former Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, former Deputy CMs Govind Karjol and K.S. Eshwarappa and a host of former BJP Ministers, Legislators and other leaders took part in the protest.