It is official: Yediyurappa says BJP and JD(S) together will fight Congress
July 4, 2023

Bengaluru: Even as the Congress is on a nationwide campaign for the cause of Opposition Unity to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, in an interesting development here in Karnataka, the  BJP and the JD(S) have decided to join hands to fight against the Congress Government in the State.

Veteran BJP leader and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa today said the BJP and H.D. Kumaraswamy led JD (S) will ‘fight together in the future.’

Coming out fully in support of JD-S Legislature Party leader Kumaraswamy’s corruption charges against the 45-day-old Siddharamaiah headed Congress Government, Yediyurappa said, ‘Whatever Kumaraswamy is saying is absolutely true and I will support his statement. Kumaraswamy and we will fight together in future,’ he reiterated adding that they will launch a Statewide agitation if the Congress Government does not fulfil its five pre-poll guarantees and other promises.

Yesterday, Kumaraswamy, taking a dig at the Congress, had wondered who is going to be Karnataka’s Ajit Pawar. Kumaraswamy, while referring to Sunday’s rebellion in neighbouring Maharashtra where senior NCP (Nationalist Congress Party)  leader Ajit Pawar caused a split in the NCP camp and switched over to the ruling Shiv Sena (Shinde)-BJP Government, had predicted a similar shocking development in Karnataka in the near future.

“We are waiting to see who will turn out to be Karnataka’s Pawar in the near future,” he had remarked.

