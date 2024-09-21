Felicitation marks Newspaper Day

September 21, 2024

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the Newspaper Day celebration organised by Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA) at Rani Bahaddur Auditorium on Hunsur Road in city this morning by lighting the lamp.

District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa felicitated senior journalists while Vice-Chairperson of Guarantee Schemes Implementation Monitoring Authority Dr. Pushpa Amarnath conferred the Annual Awards on the occasion.

Senior Journalist Ravindra Bhat delivered the keynote address. MDJA President K. Deepak presided.

MLAs K. Harishgowda, Tanveer Sait and D. Ravishankar, CEO and MD of News First Kannada, Bengaluru, S. Ravikumar, GSS Group Head Srihari Dwarakanath, MDJA General Secretary Dharmapura Narayana, Vice-Presidents Ravi Pandavapura and H.S. Venkatappa, Secretaries A. Krishnojirao and D.R. Mahesh, Treasurer N. Suresh, Executive Committee Members M.T. Yogesh Kumar, J. Shivanna, S. Kavitha, Hanagodu Nataraj, Ex-Officio Members S.T. Ravikumar and M. Subramanya and other office-bearers were present on the occasion.

Those felicitated were: M.N. Kirankumar of ‘Dinatanti’ – Senior City Reporter of the Year; Saligrama Yeshwanth of ‘Prajavani’ – Senior Rural Reporter of the Year; K.N. Nagasundrappa of ‘Varthaman’ – Senior News Editor of the Year; Sriram of ‘The Hindu’ – Senior Photographer of the Year; Mahesh Shravanabelagola of ‘ETV Bharat’ – Senior Reporter of the Year and S. Nagesh of ‘Vistara TV’ – Senior Cameraman of the Year.

The Awardees are: H.S. Sachith of ‘Prajavani’ – Kannada Report of the Year; P. Shilpa of ‘Deccan Herald’ – English Report of the Year; S. Udayshankar of ‘The New Indian Express’ – Photography of the Year; G. Jayanth of ‘Doordarshan’ – Best Reporting and Ramu, DD Cameraman – Best Photography.