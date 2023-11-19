Farmers to protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru from Nov. 26

November 19, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Demanding the implementation of their various demands including repealing the APMC Act, farmers will stage a protest for three days from Nov. 26 to 28 at Freedom Park in Bengaluru.

This was disclosed by Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) President Badagalapura Nagendra at a press meet held at Jaladarshini Guest House in city yesterday.

“A Joint Committee of Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Union of Labour Organisations have called for a nationwide protest demanding that the anti-farmer and anti-labour Acts that have been implemented by the Union and many State Governments be withdrawn and pro-people programmes be implemented. In Karnataka also, we will stage a similar protest,” said Badagalapura Nagendra and urged the State Government to repeal the Karnataka Land Reforms Act, APMC Act and amendment to Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act in the forth coming Assembly Session to be held in Belagavi.

“The protest is also being organised to demand fixation of Minimum Monthly Wages to Rs. 26,000, equal wages for equal work and fix permanent rules for those who do permanent nature of work, among others,” said Badagalapura Nagendra.