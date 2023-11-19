Vid. Rao R. Sharath presents Classical Music Concert at BVB Mysuru Kendra

November 19, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The Kalabharati wing of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB), Mysuru Kendra, as part of its monthly programme, had organised a vocal concert by Vid. Rao R. Sharath, one of the pre-eminent vocalists in the Karnatak tradition of India’s classical music at Prof. Y.T. Thathachari Auditorium in BVB premises, Vijayanagar 1st Stage, in city last evening.

Vid. Rao R. Sharath has done BE in Information Science from APS College of Engineering, M. Music from University of Mysore (UoM) and is currently pursuing Ph.D in Karnatak Music at UoM under the guidance of violinist Dr. Mysore Manjunath.

The event was inaugurated by BVB Mysuru Kendra Chairman and Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra Founder-Editor Dr. K.B. Ganapathy in the presence of BVB Mysuru Kendra Hon. Secretary P.S. Ganapathy, BVB Member Dr. Tulasi Ramachandra and Administrative Officer S.R. Ravikumar.

Picture shows Vid. Rao R. Sharath presenting a concert accompanied by Vid. Pradeshachar on violin, Nikshit Puttur on mridanga and Vid. B.S. Raghunandan on ghata.

The programme commenced with prayer by the students of the Karnatak Music Division of Kalabharati.

Vid. Rao Sharath sang ‘Ekamresha Nayike’ in Karnatak Shuddha Saveri Raga, poet Da.Ra. Bendre’s ‘Tonkada Myale’ in Jog Raga and ‘Varaha Roopam’ from Kanthara movie, which mesmerised the audience. He also sang ‘Vijaya Naambike’ in Vijaya Naagavi Raga, which received applause from the gathering.

Vid. Rao Sharath was accompanied by Vid. Pradeshachar on violin, Nikshit Puttur on mridanga and Vid. B.S. Raghunandan on ghata.