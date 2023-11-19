JD(S) suspends C.M. Ibrahim
News

JD(S) suspends C.M. Ibrahim

November 19, 2023

Bengaluru: Former JD(S) State President C.M. Ibrahim was on Friday suspended from the party for alleged anti-party activities.

In an order issued on Saturday, Party supremo and former PM H.D. Deve Gowda cited the ‘contradictory statements’ issued by Ibrahim regarding the party’s alliance with the BJP, despite being part of the earlier discussions related to it.

JD(S) had in October dissolved the party’s State Executive Committee and Deve Gowda appointed former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy as the party’s ‘adhoc’ President in place of Ibrahim, who had also claimed that his party was the ‘original’ JD(S) and had hinted at splitting the party.

