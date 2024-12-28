Grand Hanuma Jayanti in city

December 28, 2024

Mysuru: Thousands of Lord Rama and Hanuma devotees enthusiastically participated in a grand Hanuma Jayanti procession organised by Mysuru Hanumanthothsava Samiti in city this morning.

The procession was flagged off by Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple located near the North Gate of the Mysore Palace. Prior to the flagging of the procession, Devegowda showered flower petal to idol of Lord Hanuma placed on a tableau. Idols of Bharata Mathe (Mother India), Goddess Bhuvaneshwari and among others were placed on the 12 colourfully decorated tableaux.

Procession accompanied by thousands of devotees who chanted ‘Jai Sri Ram’ and ‘Jai Hanuman’, passed through Ashoka Road, Irwin Road, Sayyaji Rao Road, K.R. Circle, D.D. Urs Road, Narayana Shastri Road Road, Chamaraja Double Road before culminating near the Gun House. Participation of various cultural troupes including Nadaswaram and Bhajana artists enhanced the religious fervour of the grand procession.

Picture shows former Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha taking part in the procession holding a mace (gada) as K.R. MLA T.S. Srivatsa and others look on.

Devaraja ACP Shanthamallapa and Police Inspector Shivakumar had made elaborate security arrangements along the procession route.

Traffic ACP Parashuramappa and Inspector Mamata supervised the traffic arrangements.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, former MP Prathap Simha, Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa, City BJP President L. Nagendra and a large number of BJP, RSS and VHP activists participated in the procession.