Dr. Manmohan Singh cremated in Delhi with State honours

December 28, 2024

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh was consigned to flames this morning at Nigambodh Ghat, a public cremation ground in New Delhi. The veteran economist, known for ushering economic reforms in the country, passed away on Thursday at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi.

President Droupadi Murmu,

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, among others, attended the ceremony that was performed as per Sikh rituals.

Dr. Singh is survived by his wife Gursharan Kaur, his daughters Upinder Kaur, Daman Kaur (who lit his pyre) and Amrit Kaur. Bhutan Monarch Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Mauritian Foreign Minister Dhananjay Ramful arrived in the National Capital to attend the funeral, while diplomats from several countries also paid their respects at the crematorium.

Picture shows the funeral procession passing through Delhi streets before reaching Nigambodh Ghat for cremation.

Space controversy

Meanwhile, a row erupted between the Centre and Congress over the allotment of space for Dr. Singh’s Memorial. The Congress condemned the allocation of Nigambodh Ghat for the final rituals instead of a location where a Memorial could be built in his honour.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about exploring the possibility of building a Memorial for Dr. Singh at the same site where the last rites were conducted.

However, the BJP hit back at Congress, calling the party’s stance “ironic”. “It is indeed ironic that a Congress President is writing to PM Narendra Modi about traditions and the funeral place becoming the sacrosanct venue for a Memorial. One should remind Kharge how the Congress-led UPA Government denied permission to cremate former PM Narasimha Rao (who passed away in 2004) in Delhi and never built a Memorial for him,” said BJP Spokesperson C.R. Kesavan.

In a statement released late at night, the Home Ministry clarified that the Government had received a request from the Congress Chief regarding the allocation of space for a Memorial for Dr. Singh.