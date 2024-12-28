Mysuru among Top 5 tourist spots in India

December 28, 2024

Mysuru: Mysuru, a popular tourist spot attracting tourists from across the globe, has emerged as a top tourist destination that finds place in the itinerary of tourists on weekend tour. According to a survey conducted by MakeMyTrip, a popular travel company, Mysuru is ranked fifth among the top tourist attractions across the country, that augments the tourism potential of the city.

With a few days left to usher in New Year-2025, it is also expected to increase the number of tourists manifold, a good news for the hospitality industry.

The survey conducted in the year 2023-24 titled ‘Make MyTrip Travel Search and Booking Trend’ lists not just Mysuru as a top travel destination within the country, but also several other exotic locales abroad. The data collected is attributed to Google search engine and the travel agencies that regularly organise tours.

Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand, which boasts of the country’s first tiger reserve that came into existence in 1936, stands first among the preferred weekend travel destinations with the rating of 131%, followed by Ooty in Tamil Nadu at 35%, Munnar in Kerala – 33%, Indore in Madhya Pradesh, that holds top place among Clean City Rankings – 31%. Mysuru stands fifth at 29% sharing the honour with Ahmedabad in Gujarat and Wayanad in Kerala.

The prevailing trend among tourists is to visit coastal areas and forests, but there is a tad change in the trend, with Mysuru, that is devoid of coast, finding place among the most preferred tourism destination, for having Mysore Palace, Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, Chamundi Hill and Brindavan Gardens in Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam in neighbouring Mandya district.

Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway helps

Joint Director, Department of Tourism, M.K. Savitha said, Mysuru is one among the leading tourist destinations. The record number of tourists have been visiting Mysuru during Mysuru Dasara, summer and Christmas vacations. Another prominent reason for tourists to prefer Mysuru is the better road connectivity that has improved with the access-controlled Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway. Following the ease in traffic movement, sans any hassles, it has contributed to the increase in tourist footfalls. Whoever tourist visits Karnataka, wants to visit Mysuru first, followed by the coastal areas, she added.

Kodagu too preferred spot

The study of changing trend among tourists points at how Kodagu is the most preferred tourist destination, according to ‘MakeMyTrip Travel Search and Booking Trend.’ It is natural among the tourists to go for change in plans, as per their convenience. Kodagu is one such place, that finds place, followed by Amarnath, Kedarnath, Jim Corbett National Park, Ujjain, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Darjeeling and Indore, to name a few among several cities.