KSRTC bus fares set to rise by 15 percent

December 29, 2024

Transport Department collapsing with Rs. 7,401 cr. unpaid Government dues: BJP

Bengaluru: Travellers on the Karnataka State Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses have to be ready for a bus fare hike as a High-level Committee led by Chief Secretary Dr. Shalini Rajneesh has recommended a 15 percent hike.

The proposal comes as all Transport Corporations face mounting financial losses, totalling Rs. 3,650 crore annually, a figure expected to halve to Rs. 1,800 crore after the fare revision.

Transport Corporations, which have not revised fares since 2020, argue that it is no longer feasible to absorb such losses. The Committee suggested additional measures to mobilise resources, including introducing parcel services and utilising the Corporation’s 200 acres of land for revenue generation in collaboration with the Karnataka Housing Board and Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

The introduction of the ‘Shakti’ scheme, which allows free travel for all women across the State, has increased daily passenger numbers from 80 lakh to 1.05 crore, including 26 lakh women. However, the Corporations stress that resource mobilisation, along with Government subsidies, is critical to maintaining and improving infrastructure for passengers.

From an environmental perspective, priority is being given to acquiring subsidised electric buses under a Central Government scheme. Additionally, the installation of GPS devices in buses and the promotion of e-governance have been prioritised, with directives to finalise plans within a set time-frame.

The high-level meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Dr. Shalini Rajneesh, Transport Department Secretary N.V. Prasad, and senior officials, including V. Anbukumar and R. Ramachandran, and officials from various Transport Corporations.

BJP’s strong opposition

The BJP has strongly opposed the proposed fare hike, accusing the Government of mismanaging the Transport Department. According to the BJP, the Department is on the verge of collapse due to the Government’s policies.

The BJP also criticised plans to sell the Corporation’s assets, which they claim were accumulated by honest officials, to cover salaries for officers and staff.

They alleged that the Government owes Rs. 7,401 crore after implementing ‘Shakti’ scheme and has saddled the Corporations with a debt burden of Rs. 5,614 crore. “Instead of saving Transport Corporations and their employees, the Government is busy boasting about its schemes,” the BJP remarked sharply.