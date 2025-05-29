Poor Kamal Haasan unaware of Kannada’s history: CM Siddaramaiah

May 29, 2025

Film Chamber to discuss blocking Thug Life in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday dismissed Tamil actor-politician Kamal Haasan’s controversial claim that “Kannada was born out of Tamil,” saying the actor lacks knowledge of Kannada’s deep-rooted heritage.

“Kannada has a long-standing history. Poor Kamal Haasan, he is unaware of it,” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said

Haasan, who made the statement at a Chennai event attended by Kannada actor Shivarajkumar, is now facing mounting criticism from politicians, pro-Kannada groups, and members of the public across Karnataka.

Pro-Kannada outfit Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) filed a Police complaint against Haasan at R.M. Nagar Police Station in Bengaluru, accusing him of making “unlawful” and “insensitive” remarks that hurt the sentiments of Kannadigas. .

Minister issues warning

The controversy has also prompted a stern warning from the Karnataka Government. Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Thangadagi said, “Kamal Haasan should apologise. Otherwise, we will ask the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce to ban him and his films in the State.” Haasan’s upcoming film Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam, is scheduled for release early next month.

Several pro-Kannada groups have threatened to block its screening across Karnataka unless Kamal Haasan tenders an unconditional apology.

Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) President M. Narasimhalu confirmed that a high-level meeting of stakeholders will be held on Thursday to deliberate on the issue. “We will meet and announce our decision by the afternoon,” he said.

Meanwhile, protests erupted across Karnataka in cities including Belagavi, Mysuru, Hubballi, and Bengaluru. Outraged activists claimed Kannada has an independent history spanning thousands of years. Demonstrators burned posters of Haasan and raised slogans condemning his remarks.