Kamal Haasan sparks row with ‘Kannada born from Tamil’ remark
News, Top Stories

May 29, 2025

Congress, BJP unite in condemning remarks; ‘Love will never apologise,’ clarifies actor

Bengaluru / Chennai:  Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has stirred controversy with his recent statement that the Kannada language “was born out of Tamil.” The remark, made during a public event in Chennai ahead of the release of his film ‘Thug Life’, has drawn sharp criticism from political leaders and pro-Kannada groups in Karnataka.

Haasan commented while addressing a gathering that included Kannada actor Shivarajkumar. “This is my family in that place. That’s why he (Shivarajkumar) has come here. That’s why I began my speech by saying, life, family and Tamil. Your language [Kannada] was born out of Tamil, so you too are included,” Haasan said.

His statement — seen as undermining Kannada’s distinct linguistic heritage — has triggered widespread outrage.

State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra called Haasan’s remarks “uncultured” and accused him of insulting Kannada and its speakers. The Congress and several pro-Kannada organisations have echoed similar sentiments, with some groups even calling for a boycott of Thug Life in Karnataka.

Actor refuses to apologise

Amid the backlash, Haasan issued a clarification yesterday, stating that his words had been misinterpreted. “This is not an answer, it’s an explanation. What I said was out of love. Many historians have taught me about the history of languages. I didn’t mean to hurt anyone,” he said.

Haasan also praised Tamil Nadu’s inclusive nature, citing its political diversity: “This is a State where a Menon, a Reddy, a Tamil, and even a Kannadiga Iyengar have served as CM.”

Recalling past support from Karnataka, Haasan referred to a time when he faced political pressure in Tamil Nadu. “When there was trouble from a Chief Minister from Karnataka (Jayalalithaa), it was Kannadigas who told me, ‘Come here, we’ll give you a house.’ The people of Karnataka will take care of me and Thug Life,” he said.

“Love will never apologise,” the actor added.

