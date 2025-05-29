R. Manjunath appointed In-charge Assistant Commissioner
News

Mysuru: KAS Officer R. Manjunath, who is serving as the Special Land Acquisition Officer (SLAO), Kabini Project at Mysuru, has been appointed as the In-charge Assistant Commissioner (AC) of Mysuru Sub-Division until further orders.

The appointment comes following the transfer of K.R. Rakshith as the In-charge Commissioner and SLAO of Mysuru Development Authority (MDA).

Manjunath will temporarily hold the post of AC as concurrent charge to the post of Kabini SLAO.

The appointment has been made considering administrative and public interests, according to Mysuru Deputy Commissioner (DC) G. Lakshmikanth Reddy.

