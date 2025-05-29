‘3 million die of heart attacks, strokes every year in India’

May 29, 2025

Reputed cardiologist and Bangalore Rural MP Dr. C.N. Manjunath highlights a troubling trend

Mysuru, May 29 (SBD&BCT)- “Heart attacks and brain strokes have become the leading killers in India, claiming nearly 3 million lives every year,” rued Dr. C.N. Manjunath, Bangalore Rural MP and former Director of the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology.

He was speaking at the inauguration of S.M. Krishna Memorial Neuro Zone near Doctors’ Corner in Gokulam III Stage, Mysuru, last evening.

Dr. Manjunath expressed deep concern over the alarming rise in lifestyle diseases, stressing that both heart attacks and strokes share common causes — smoking, alcohol, stress, diabetes, poor diet and sedentary habits. “The key to saving lives lies in immediate intervention within the golden hour — the first one to two hours after the incident,” he stated.

Highlighting a troubling trend, he noted that it is no longer the elderly but increasingly the young, aged between 25 and 40, who are being rushed to hospitals for heart-related emergencies. “This isn’t just a shift in times, but a reflection of modern lifestyle stress, rising expectations and constant pressure,” he added.

Stress: The new smoking

Dr. Manjunath labelled stress as the “new smoking,” stating that it silently fuels a wide range of health disorders. “Whether in student life, careers or family matters, stress has become omnipresent. People today lack the patience to wait — they want instant results,” he remarked.

He cited how, unlike previous generations who built homes after retirement, young professionals now invest heavily in real estate during their probation.

The doctor emphasised control over what he called the “Six S” factors: Sugar, Stress, Salt, Spirit (alcohol), Smoking and Sedentary lifestyle.

Medicine beyond medicine

Dr. Manjunath also stressed the importance of holistic health, advocating for natural remedies such as exercise, sunlight, restful sleep, fasting and a plant-based diet. “Gratitude, family bonding, meaningful friendships, yoga, and laughter are powerful tools in combating illness,” he said.

Legacy of S.M. Krishna

Dr. Manjunath lauded the late Chief Minister S.M. Krishna as a model of dignity and restraint in public life. “He was a statesman known for disciplined speech and measured conduct,” he said.

The newly inaugurated Neuro Zone Centre, named in Krishna’s honour, will offer cutting-edge neurological services. The facility was established by Dr. Shushrutha Gowda, a US-trained neurosurgeon who chose to return and serve in India. His wife, Dhanya Shushrutha, also attended the event.

Despite his responsibilities as an MP, Dr. Manjunath affirmed that he continues to practice cardiology every Monday and Wednesday. “No matter my political role, I will never abandon my profession,” he said.

Prema Krishna, wife of late S.M. Krishna, formally opened the Neuro Zone facility.

Other dignitaries included Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda, Public TV Chairman H.R. Ranganath and several other guests.

The event concluded with the felicitation of retired Colonel Ravi and Nayak Ravi, veterans of the Kargil War, in recognition of their valiant service to the nation.

Legacy of service lives on

Dr. Vishnumurthy honoured Shanthaveri Gopalagowda by establishing a hospital in his name. Now, Dr. Shushrutha carries forward that legacy by naming this facility after S.M. Krishna, his father’s (Vishnumurthy) close associate. Driven by a deep sense of duty, Dr. Shushrutha is already making a mark. I believe his commitment will continue to benefit society.” — G.T. Devegowda, MLA

Service beyond politics

Politicians may not always inspire journalists, but I shared a bond of trust with S.M. Krishna and learned much from him. Neurology and cancer care are expensive in India. While politicians face criticism, many quietly serve the public. Naming this facility after a respected leader is a fitting tribute, and with Shushrutha’s sincerity, I believe it will offer exceptional care.” — H.R. Ranganath, Chairman, Public TV

Medicine first, always

Thanks to Dr. Vishnumurthy and Rekha, Shanthaveri Gopalagowda Hospital remains a trusted name. Dr. Shushrutha, already running a Neuro Zone Unit in Nazarbad, has now launched another facility. He is an outstanding doctor. Though drawn into politics, I hope he remains rooted in medicine while serving the public in his own way.” — Prema Krishna, wife of late S.M. Krishna