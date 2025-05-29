‘Prof. K.S. Rangappa gave a new look to Manasagangothri, Muktagangothri’

May 29, 2025

Mysuru: Prof. K.S. Rangappa, former Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore (UoM) and Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), who celebrated his 70th birthday yesterday, was honoured in recognition of his remarkable contributions to the field of Science and Technology.

Prof. Rangappa and his wife Poornimadevi were felicitated by their well-wishers at a ceremony organised at Senate Bhavan, Manasagangothri here, in association with the Department of Studies in Chemistry, Department of Studies in Organic Chemistry, University of Mysore and Research Scholars.

Padma Shri Prof. Goverdhan Mehta, former Director of Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, in his address, credited Prof. Rangappa for changing the outlook of UoM’s Manasagangothri campus and for giving a new dimension to KSOU’s Muktagangothri campus. The greenery of Manasagangothri campus further enriched along with the addition of new buildings, all due to Rangappa, added Prof. Mehta.

“For an educational institution to progress, it requires leadership qualities like Prof. Rangappa. There are several institutions in the State that have to be revived. Prof. Rangappa, though turned 70, continues to remain active and has involved in various activities. The Science and Technology sector requires the service of Prof. Rangappa,” opined Prof. Mehta.

Bangalore Rural MP Padma Shri Dr. C.N. Manjunath, who is also the former Director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, was the chief guest.

Dr. Manjunath said, not all the renowned scientists and academicians shall be a good administrator. Similarly, not all the good administrators can be a better academician or researcher. But Prof. Rangappa is not just a scientist but also a better administrator, wielding a profound influence.

“While Gout is the reason for several bodily ailments as diagnosed in the field of medicine, it is the Govt., that is responsible for several lapses in the society. We should salute our work first, which elevates us to such a level that, there is no need to salute others, if we discharge our duty with honesty. Achievement doesn’t come with a magic, as it requires intelligence, honesty, agility and hardwork,” said Dr. Manjunath.

Following the success of Operation Sindoor, the exemplary courage displayed by our soldiers has been receiving appreciation from all quarters, discussing how the soldiers launched the attack with precision target. The role of scientists behind all these achievements cannot be ignored for they are involved in the making of artillery-like arms and ammunitions including missiles, said Dr. Manjunath.

For India to emerge as a developed country (Viksit Bharat) by the year 2047, the contributions of scientists is very much essential. The film stars alone cannot be branded as celebrities, the scientists who make vast contributions to the country’s development and to uplift the society, also deserve to be known as celebrities, observed Dr. Manjunath, commemorating the contributions of scientists.

An anthology of poems titled ‘Vismaya Jagattina Vignani Prof. K.S. Rangappa,’ brought out by a editorial body headed by Prof. Shivarajappa, was released by Prof. T.P. Singh of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. Former UoM VC Prof. S.N. Hegde presided over the programme.

The National Academy of Sciences (Prayagraj) President Padma Shri Prof. Vinod Kumar Singh, KSOU VC Prof. Sharanappa V. Halse, Non-Executive Director of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd., Dr. T. Rajamannar and Prof. K. Mantelingu were present on the occasion.

Entrance test for Syndicate Members mooted

Dr. C.N. Manjunath made a relevant suggestion to screen the candidates to select Members for University Syndicate, on the lines of conducting entrance test for the admission of students, which may improve the quality of Varsities.

“The Varsities in the country are diminishing in stature, with the fall in quality of education year on year, calling for delegating certain powers related to decentralisation of system and selecting a team of delegates, in order to revive the Varsities. If the entrance test is conducted for the selection of Syndicate Members at least at a smaller level, the quality of Varsities may reform,” asserted Dr. Manjunath.

Customs Duty on cancer-treating drugs must be slashed

The contributions of Prof. K.S. Rangappa as a scientist is commendable, as the scientists have been playing a remarkable role in pharma sector, with the country ranked fourth in the export of drugs. The 60% of people in the country are dying of heart attack and cancer due to change in lifestyle. The country has taken a step towards the production of medicine to fight cancer. With some of these cancer-treating drugs imposed Customs Duty, efforts will be made to slash the Customs Duty, by holding discussion with the Health Minister.—Dr. C.N. Manjunath, Bangalore Rural MP