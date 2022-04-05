Former VC regrets deteriorating standards in appointment of Vice-Chancellors

April 5, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Regretting that those who had indulged in exam malpractices and those who were suspended from service for irregularities and scams, are getting appointed as University Vice-Chancellors and Registrars, former Vice-Chancellor (VC) of University of Mysore (UoM) Prof. K.S. Rangappa said that the time may come when appointments to top posts are made through a lottery system.

He was speaking at the felicitation programme of Prof. S. Srikantaswamy, Chairman, Board of Studies in Environmental Science, UoM and also Co-ordinator of M.Tech in Materials Science, who was recently selected as a Fellow of London’s Royal Society of Chemistry (FRSC), held at Vijnana Bhavan in Manasagangothri campus here yesterday.

Bemoaning that the number of really deserving scholars and experts for top posts is fast declining, Prof. Rangappa expressed concern that the choice for top posts may be picked by a lottery in the near future if the current trend continues.

Pointing out that 40 of the 60 Research students, who got their Doctoral degree (Ph.D) under his guidance are now working abroad, Prof. Rangappa, who is also the former KSOU VC, said that they were forced to go abroad as they did not get the right opportunities in the country. But at the same time, those who completed their Post-Graduate degree just a few days ago, are getting teaching posts because of influence and recommendation, he regretted.

Arguing that talent is being given a go-by in Government-run educational institutions, Prof. Rangappa said that, however, the talented and the deserving are finding opportunities in private establishments. Upon seeing this scenario, he feels that privatisation is a better thing, the former VC said.

Expressing disappointment over the attitude of the Government, Prof. Rangappa, who is also the President of Forum of Former Vice-Chancellors of Karnataka State Universities, said he feels dejected as the Government has failed to address the issues raised by the Forum.

Adichunchanagiri Educational Trust CEO and KSOU ex-VC Prof. N.S. Ramegowda opined that reforms can be brought about by granting autonomy to educational institutions. Out of the nearly 200 Colleges coming under the UoM, only a few have got autonomy, he added.

Prof. S. Srikantaswamy and N.M. Bharathi Srikantaswamy were felicitated. Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji and Mysuru Shakha’s Sri Someshwaranatha Swamiji graced the occasion. UoM VC Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, Prof. K.N. Amrutesh, Dr. Sunil Nautiyal, Prof. C. Naganna, Prof. S.R. Niranjana, Dr. Appaji Gowda and others were present.