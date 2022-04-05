Thousands take holy dip at Triveni Sangama

April 5, 2022

T. Narasipur: Thousands of devotees from Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya and other districts took a holy dip at Triveni Sangama (Confluence of three rivers — Cauvery, Kapila and Sphatika) in T. Narasipur taluk of Mysuru district as part of Ugadi Festival Jatra on Saturday, the first day of the new Hindu year.

The Ugadi Jatra of the town, which is regarded as the biggest in the taluk, did not take place during the past two years due to COVID pandemic. But this year, as the pandemic subsided, thousands of devotees from districts of old Mysuru region thronged the town on Saturday to take a holy dip in Triveni Sangama.

Special pujas and rituals took place at cluster temples — Mahalakshmi, Gunja Narasimhaswamy, Agasthyeshwara, Bhiksheshwara, Sthaneshwara and Sri Obaleshwara Swamy Temples.

On Friday, a day before the festival, devotees went to Dharege Doddavaru Mutt at Boppegowdanapura in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district, where they performed puja. This apart, a large number of devotees leave their homes one week ahead of Ugadi for Kappadi in K.R. Nagar taluk, where they perform puja to Rachappaji and return to their homes after taking a holy dip in the Triveni Sangama.

Meanwhile, street vendors had a good time as they did brisk business, with thousands of devotees thronging shops for purchases. The taluk authorities had facilitated street vending close to Gunja Narasimhaswamy Temple on account of the festival Jatra.