Grand Ugadi Maharathotsava held at Male Mahadeshwara Hills

April 5, 2022

Hanur: Lakhs of devotees thronged Male Mahadeshwara Hills (MM Hills) on Chandramana Ugadi day (Apr. 2) to witness Maharathotsava of presiding deity Mahadeshwara Swamy by chanting “Ughe Ughe Madappa.”

The Rathotsava which was held on Saturday between 7.30 am and 9 am, was witnessed by devotees from Karnataka and Salem and Erode districts of Tamil Nadu. The four-day Ugadi Jatra was witnessed by lakhs of people of both the States.

The Rathotsava could not be held during the last two years due to outbreak of COVID-19. The enthusiasm among devotees returned this year with the authorities deciding to celebrate the event.

On Apr. 2 at 4 am, special puja, abhisheka, naivedya and mahamangalarati were performed under the guidance and supervision of Salur Mutt Seer Sri Shantha Mallikarjuna Swamiji.

Special puja and decorations to Utsava Murthy were done followed by a procession inside the temple premises. Folk artistes performed Veeragaase, Kamsale and Nandi Dwaja folk forms during the procession.

The Utsava Murthy was placed in the beautifully decorated chariot and was offered puja signalling the start of Rathotsava. Huli Basavana Vahana and Rudrakshi Mantapa were taken in a procession.

The devotees who had vowed earlier to offer their hair to Male Mahadeshwara Swamy, took a holy dip after offering their hair and had the Darshan of the Lord with great devotion. Anticipating lakhs of devotees for the Rathotsava, the District Administration had made tight security arrangements to prevent any untoward incidents.

Police personnel were deputed around the Temple, laddu counters and Rathotsava route to ensure smooth conduct of the event. The devotees who participated in the four-day event of Rathotsava at M.M. Hills also witnessed the Teppotsava, the concluding ceremony of Rathotsava.

Male Mahadeshwara Temple Development Authority Secretary Jayavibhavaswamy supervised all the arrangements made for the Rathotsava which also include beautiful lightings to the main entrance, Raja Gopura and the road leading to Salur Mutt.

It is believed that Male Mahadeshwara Swamy is enshrined among 77 hills of which 43 are in Tamil Nadu now. It is said that when Mahadeshwara Swamy came and settled here, most of his followers were from Bedagampana community, who hailed from Baragur region of Tamil Nadu and Mahadeshwara Swamy had reformed them to civilised citizens. Even now, many of his followers are settled in ten or more villages of Tamil Nadu.