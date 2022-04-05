Union Minister Smriti Irani calls on CM Bommai

April 5, 2022

Bengaluru: Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani called on Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at his official residence on Race Course road here on Monday and held talks with him on women empowerment and Central schemes.

Later speaking to presspersons, Smriti Irani said that the Union Government has planned to develop 14 lakh Anganwadis across the country and 18 Departments are working in co-ordination in this regard.

Maintaining that a good number of Anganwadis have already been developed benefiting over 9 lakh people, she said that her Ministry has evolved plans for taking forward Prime Minister Modi’s concepts such as ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padao.’

Smriti said that a Child Care Centre will be set up in all districts of the country. Highlighting the facilities that are available in these centres for women victims, the Union Minister said that her Ministry is working towards eradication of malnutrition among women and children, especially those in rural areas.

Contending that 24 crore women have opened Jan Dhan account in banks, she said that more than 34 crore women have been benefited from MUDRA scheme.

Earlier, Smriti Irani was given a traditional welcome by the CM’s wife Chennamma, upon her arrival at the CM’s official residence on Race Course road.

Revenue Minister R. Ashoka, Women and Child Development Minister Halappa Achar, Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Dr. Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai and others were present.