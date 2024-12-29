Plane crashes on South Korea Runway

December 29, 2024

179 feared dead, 2 rescued

Muan: A plane with 181 people on board crashed at South Korea’s Muan Airport after it veered off the Runway while landing, likely killing all but two people. As per a news agency, the crash was reported in the South Jeolla province when the Jeju Air flight 2216 was returning from Thailand.

Two people were rescued by authorities, which continued evacuating passengers from the Boeing 737-8AS’s rear section.

Among the 181 on board, 175 were passengers and six were flight crew. Emergency services at the airport began operations around 9 am after the aircraft crashed into a fence after a failed belly landing attempt and erupted in flames. Visuals showed black smoke rising above the crash site.

The crash is believed to have been caused by “contact with birds, resulting in malfunctioning landing gear,” coupled with adverse weather conditions.

Acting President Choi Sang-mok called for the mobilisation of all resources to save the passengers. “All related agencies must mobilise all available resources to save the personnel,” he instructed officials in a statement.

Meanwhile, Jeju Air said it ‘sincerely apologises’ for the plane crash. “We at Jeju Air will do everything in our power in response to this accident. We sincerely apologise for causing concern,” the airline said in a statement posted on its social media channels.

It is the first fatal accident in the history of Jeju Air, one of South Korea’s largest low-cost carriers, which was set up in 2005. The aircraft involved in the crash was acquired in 2017 from Europe’s low-cost carrier RyanAir.

On August 12, 2007, a Bombardier Q400 operated by Jeju Air carrying 74 passengers came off the runway due to strong winds at the southern Busan-Gimhae airport, resulting in a dozen injuries.

Second plane crash in a week

Sunday’s crash comes days after an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane crashed on Wednesday in Kazakhstan, claiming 38 lives.