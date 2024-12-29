MLA K. Harishgowda inaugurates Mysuru International Film Festival

December 29, 2024

Mysuru: MLA K. Harishgowda inaugurated the Fourth edition of the one-day ‘Mysuru International Film Festival’ and ‘Cine Santhe,’ organised by ‘Make Society Smile’ Foundation at J.K. Grounds in city this morning.

Speaking on the occasion, Harishgowda lauded the organisers and said that more such film festivals must be organised in city, which is known as the cultural capital of the State.

He pointed out that the organisation of such festivals will help in unearthing the hidden talent among children and also provide a platform for talented and budding teenage artistes to exhibit their skills and talent. The identification of skills and talent will help the artistes to get an exposure to the world of acting and subsequently enter the cinema field, he added.

As part of the event, many contests and competitions, including singing, decoration and painting, were organised for children in the age group of 10-17 years. Noted actor ‘Daali’ Dhananjaya will distribute prizes to the winners in the presence of other guests, at the valedictory of the event to take place later this evening.

Sri Durga Foundation President Rekha Srinivas, Public Relations Officer (PRO) S.N. Shankar, Industrialist Gagandeep, Film Festival organiser Ranjitha Subramanya, ‘Cine Santhe’ Director Sandhya Rani, Aishwarya Prasad, K.R. Co-operative Bank President Basavaraj (Basappa), Dr. Rekha Arun and others were present.