City braces for heavy rains

May 29, 2025

Minister holds meeting with officers, reviews COVID issues

Mysuru: Mysuru District in-Charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa has instructed the officials to take relief measures on a war-footing in the event of monsoon rain-related damages and drinking water supply-related issues.

Chairing a meeting of officials at Jaladarshini Guest House here yesterday, Dr. Mahadevappa said, monsoon has advanced causing a surge in water level at dams in Mysuru region. If there are any damages related to houses and electric poles, a report should be obtained to issue compensation at the earliest.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Deputy Commissioner J.S. Somashekar, DCP (Crime and Traffic) K.S. Sundar Raj, Executive Engineer of Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Department A.S. Ranjith, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy and Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) Limited Superintending Engineer Suneel.

Instructing the Agriculture Department officials to submit a report after inspecting crop damages, if any, due to rain, Dr. Mahadevappa said, the storm water should not get mixed with borewell and the District Administration should get ready to handle rain havoc.

With the extent of rain exceeding the forecast, the farming activities have picked up pace, raising demand for supplying sowing seeds, fertiliser and insecticide. Agriculture Officers should make field visits and understand the requirements of farmers and respond to them speedily, the Minister said.

COVID cases: In the wake of a minor rise in Covid positive cases in the District, the Minister said that the public should adopt safety measures. In case of any Covid symptoms, they should get treated at a nearby hospital.

The officials should not restrict themselves to office, he said and instructed them to visit the crisis hit areas to instil confidence among the people that the Government is with them.