Varuna Lake set for an eco-friendly makeover

December 29, 2024

Detailed Project Report worth Rs. 10 crore submitted to State Government for approval

Tourism Department joins hands with Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Limited to boost eco-tourism

Mysuru: Mysuru’s Varuna Lake, a serene and scenic haven, just 15 kilometres from the city, is poised for a significant transformation as part of a Rs. 10 crore development project initiated by the Tourism Department.

The ambitious plan aims to position Varuna Lake as a prime destination for eco-tourism and water sports while addressing pressing environmental concerns.

Varuna Lake, already a popular spot for boating enthusiasts, has witnessed a steady influx of visitors in recent years, thanks to water sports activities organised by private agencies.

Recognising its potential, the Tourism Department has collaborated with Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Limited (CNNL) to prepare two separate Detailed Project Reports (DPRs): One allocating Rs. 5 crore for the Lake’s development and another Rs. 5 crore for creating essential infrastructure around it. Both DPRs have been submitted to the State Government for approval.

The development project envisions enhancing the Lake’s natural charm while promoting eco-friendly tourism. With the implementation of advanced technologies to prevent wastewater inflow, these activities are set to make a comeback, further elevating Varuna Lake’s appeal.

Joint Director of Tourism Department M.K. Savitha and other officials discuss plans to develop the Varuna Lake recently.

Addressing environmental challenges

Spanning 166 acres, Varuna Lake has been grappling with the issue of wastewater inflow. To combat this, the Tourism Department’s Rs. 5 crore DPR focuses on constructing a protective wall around the Lake and integrating cutting-edge systems to block sewage from entering its waters, M.K. Savitha, Joint Director of Tourism Department told Star of Mysore.

These measures aim to restore the Lake’s ecological balance, ensuring a pristine environment for visitors and wildlife. “Private agencies have already attracted tourists to Varuna Lake through water sports. After the Lake’s development and proper infrastructure around it, a tender process will be initiated,” she added.

Beyond water sports, Varuna Lake has emerged as a haven for birdwatchers. With an increasing number of bird species flocking to the area, plans are in place to develop it as a birdwatching hotspot, akin to the renowned Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary.

Infrastructure development

The second Rs. 5 crore DPR focuses on external infrastructure to enhance visitor experience. Proposed developments include: An elegant arch and gate at the Lake’s entrance, stone benches for comfortable seating, an eco-park designed for children, a Gazebo (Pergola), chain-link fencing, parking facilities with interlocking tiles and toilets and drinking water facilities, food courts and cafeteria and a walkway around the Lake.

Varuna Lake is being developed as a pilot project under the eco-tourism initiative. If successful, this model will be replicated at other prominent lakes in Mysuru, such as Hebbal Lake and Lingambudhi Lake. The overarching goal is to create accessible and sustainable recreational spaces for residents and tourists alike.

Pollution a concern

According to Abdul Aleem, Head of Outback Varuna, a private water sports agency currently running adventure sports at Varuna Lake, the Mysuru District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) granted them a 10-year lease.

“Over 6,000 visitors come here every month. Along with the existing water sports activities, we had planned to introduce attractions like zip lining and sky cycling to draw more tourists. However, due to the Lake’s pollution, these plans had to be curtailed halfway. Now, if the new proposal is approved by the Government, the number of visitors to Varuna Lake will increase significantly,” he added.