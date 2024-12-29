Cauvery Namana campaign begins with cleaning drive

December 29, 2024

Mysuru: The ‘Cauvery Namana’ programme officially began with removing discarded waste materials from River Cauvery in Srirangapatna.

Under the leadership of Yuva Brigade Founder Chakravarty Sulibele, the Yuva Brigade volunteers launched a river cleanliness and awareness campaign at the bathing ghat (Snana Ghatta) at Srirangapatna.

On Friday evening, Yuva Brigade volunteers offered Aarati to River Cauvery and initiated the cleanliness drive. On Saturday at 6 am, over 50 youths participated in the cleanliness drive near the bathing ghat, removing clothes, pots and various waste materials used for pujas and other rituals from the river.

The campaign extended to the backwaters of the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam, Meenakshipura, where volunteers focused on clearing plastic and liquor bottles along the riverbanks, moving towards K.R. Nagar. They engaged with residents, raising awareness about maintaining a clean river.

Chakravarty Sulibele told reporters that the Cauvery cleanliness awareness campaign, organised by Yuva Brigade’s ‘Brand Kannada’ division, will run for three days — Dec. 28, 29 and 30.

Starting from Srirangapatna, the campaign — on bikes — will reach Talacauvery in Kodagu and Madhya Ranga at Shivanasamudra, honouring the Cauvery River through cleanliness, awareness and Aarati.

Over 50 volunteers are participating, including Yuva Brigade South State Coordinator Harsha, Chandrashekhar, Manohar, Dharmaraj, Harish, Raju, Panchakshari, Praveen and Ramanujan.