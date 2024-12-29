Grand Sri Krishna Balarama Ratha Yatra

December 29, 2024

Mysuru: Sri Krishna Balarama Ratha Yatra was taken out amid the huge congregation of devotees, by International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in the city yesterday.

A chariot carrying the idols of Sri Krishna and Balarama, was taken out in the major thoroughfares of the city, marking the 27th year of the religious event, with the devotees hailing the lord.

President of ISKCON Mysuru Sri Stoka Krishna Swami, accompanied by Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa, former MLC G. Madhusudan and others, flagged off the procession, in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple, Palace North Gate.

Earlier, addressing the gathering, MLA Srivatsa, who was the chief guest, said: “we can’t achieve anything without the grace of the God. I was not sure about participating in this programme, but became possible with the grace of Lord Krishna. This is the programme that contributes to preservation of Sanatana Hindu Dharma, that stands strong even amid the opposition of many.”

Mysuru has witnessed many traditions, with several Mutts imparting education in Sanskrit and Vedas. Hundreds of students in Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram are being taught Sanskrit, with which the Mutts have been preserving the religion.

Former MLC G. Madhusudan said, the speciality of this Ratha Yatra is the God giving darshan to his devotees in public, once in a year, while the practice of going to the temple throughout the year for the darshan of the God is common. ISKCON Founder Sri Prabhupada began the tradition of Ratha Yatra in US in the year 1967.

Mahabharata is an epic with several lakhs of shlokas in the world, which was authored by Vyasa Maharshi, who is believed to be an avatar of Lord Vishnu, as eulogised in a shloka. Hence, Mahabharata is considered as an epic written by Vishnu himself. It also has a history of Lord Sri Krishna, who filled the words of courage in Arjuna, who was averse to continue the battle.

Lord Krishna had said, he would take a rebirth when Dharma is in danger, denoting that, he would be born again to protect the good and destroy the evil forces. It is the biggest promise made in the world. Hence we should never forget the power, tactics and dharma propagated by Lord Sri Krishna, said Madhusudan.

The Ratha Yatra concluded at ISKCON Temple in Jayanagar, after passing through Chamarajendra Wadiyar Circle, Dodda Gadiyara Circle, Gandhi Square, D. Devaraja Urs Road, Narayan Shastri Road, Chamaraja Double Road, Ramaswamy Circle.

Vice-President of ISKCON Bengaluru Sri Sridhama Krishnadasa, President of Bhilai Hare Krishna Movement Vyomapada Dasa, President of Guwahati Hare Krishna Movement Janardhan Dasa, President of Vijayawada Hare Krishna Movement Vamshidhar Dasa and Senior Vice-President of ISKCON Mysuru Karunya Sagar Das were present.