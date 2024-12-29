7-day mourning: Musical fountain show at KRS Dam cancelled

December 29, 2024

Mysuru hotel industry awaits clarity on New Year’s Eve celebrations

Mysuru: Tense moments unfolded at the Brindavan Gardens in Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam site in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district last evening, as the musical fountain show was cancelled due to the 7-day State mourning announced following the death of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh on Dec. 26.

Uninformed visitors, unaware of the cancellation, engaged in heated arguments with the authorities of Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Limited (CNNL), who manage the Dam, expressing their frustration at being kept waiting.

In adherence to the State Government’s directive, all public entertainment programmes have been suspended until Jan. 1,

2025, as part of the mourning period. However, the CNNL authorities clarified that tourists can visit Brindavan Gardens.

Meanwhile, visitors at Brindavan Gardens, who were unaware of the decision, had already taken their seats, anticipating the musical fountain show. After waiting for over 30 minutes, the crowd grew restless. The Garden staff eventually arrived to inform them that the show had been cancelled due to the State-mandated mourning.

Angry tourists criticised the staff for failing to provide prior notice about the cancellation, pointing out that many had travelled long distances specifically to attend the event.

Shashidhar, a tourist from Bengaluru, voiced his disappointment: “I came with my children to watch the musical fountain. We planned to attend the first show and then return home. But our plans were disrupted because of the cancellation. If we had been informed in advance, we wouldn’t have wasted our time waiting.”

Hotel industry seeks clarity

The Mysuru Hotel Owners Association has called for clarity on New Year’s Eve celebrations scheduled for Dec. 31 in light of the seven-day State mourning.

In a press release, Association President C. Narayanagowda expressed concern over the lack of specific instructions in the Government circular regarding events on Dec. 31 night.

He pointed out that thousands of hotels, clubs and resorts across Karnataka have already accepted crores of rupees in advance payments from organisers and event planners. Additionally, many patrons booked their plans 15-20 days in advance.

The Mysuru Hotel Owners Association urged the authorities to issue clear guidelines to prevent last-minute disruptions.

Awaiting State guidance

We are awaiting the State Government’s decision on whether New Year’s Eve festivities, including banquets, parties, dances and DJ music programmes, will be permitted. If allowed, guidelines will outline the necessary measures, restrictions and prohibitions. We will act accordingly once the Government issues its instructions.”

“We have already held discussions with hotel owners and managers. All hotel rooms are fully booked for New Year celebrations and preparations are in full swing. If New Year parties are disallowed at this stage, it will cause significant inconvenience and impact tourism. However, we cannot comment further until the Government releases its guidelines.—Seema Latkar, Mysuru City Police Commissioner