Rains active in Kodagu; KRS Dam level rising steadily

May 22, 2024

Madikeri: In Kodagu district, an average rainfall of 32.24 mm was recorded in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday. On the same day last year, the rainfall was 0.67 mm. The total rainfall from January to date is 230.48 mm, compared to 123.56 mm during the same period last year.

Consequent to the copious rain, the water level at the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) dam is increasing slowly. The maximum level of the Dam is 124.80 ft. and today it recorded 81.20 ft. In thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) parameters, the maximum capacity is 49.452 tmcft and today’s capacity was recorded at 11.325 tmcft. Of this, the live capacity is 2.946 tmcft. An inflow of 1,456 cusecs and there is an outflow of 274 cusecs including water supply.

In Madikeri taluk, the average rainfall today is 28.80 mm. On the same day last year, it was 0.40 mm. The total rainfall from January to date is 325.59 mm, compared to 179.73 mm during the same period last year.

In Virajpet taluk, the average rainfall today is 16.50 mm. On the same day last year, it was 1.10 mm. The total rainfall from January to date is 139.35 mm, compared to 75.21 mm during the same period last year.

In Ponnampet taluk, the average rainfall today is 30.10 mm. On the same day last year, it was 1.84 mm. The total rainfall from January to date is 206.99 mm, compared to 78.78 mm during the same period last year.

In Somwarpet taluk, the average rainfall today is 37.70 mm. On the same day last year, it was 0.00 mm. The total rainfall from January to date is 210.35 mm, compared to 96.66 mm during the same period last year.

In Kushalnagar taluk, the average rainfall today is 48.10 mm. On the same day last year, it was 0.00 mm. The total rainfall from January to date is 270.10 mm, compared to 187.40 mm during the same period last year.

Rainfall details recorded in Hoblis within the district are: Madikeri Kasba: 23.60 mm, Napoklu: 28 mm, Sampaje: 37 mm, Bhagamandala: 26.60 mm, Virajpet Kasba: 12 mm, Ammathi: 21 mm, Hudikeri: 13.90 mm, Srimangala: 6.40 mm, Ponnampet: 20 mm, Balale: 80.08 mm, Somwarpet Kasba: 18.60 mm, Shanivarsanthe: 46 mm, Shanthalli: 50 mm, Kodlipet: 36.20 mm, Kushalnagar: 61 mm and Suntikoppa: 35.20 mm.