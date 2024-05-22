Cholera, vomiting-diarrhoea: K.R. Hospital, District Hospital get 25 additional bed facility

May 22, 2024

MCC takes up preventive steps to control spread of epidemic

Mysore/Mysuru: In a bid to provide timely treatment to those suffering from vomiting, diarrhoea and cholera, the Health Department is keeping vigil across the district and 25 additional bed facilities have been made at KR Hospital in the heart of the city and at the District Hospital on KRS Road.

Though three persons at Tagadur village in Nanjangud taluk were diagnosed with cholera and treated following which they recovered completely, people suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea has not been completely stopped.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy, speaking to Star of Mysore, said that additional bed facilities have been made at KR Hospital and the District Hospital in city and added that a temporary clinic has been established in a school at K. Salundi village. The DHO had advised people to drink boiled and cooled water, wash hands thoroughly with soap and water after using the toilet and before preparing food and eating it. “Such a habit will destroy cholera-causing bacteria, if any,” he added.

Preventive measures by MCC: Meanwhile, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has also taken up steps to prevent the spread of epidemic diseases, said MCC Chief Health Officer Dr. N.P. Venkatesh to SOM.

He said that announcements to create awareness on cholera and other epidemic diseases through public address systems mounted on garbage collection vehicles are being taken up daily with public being advised to drink only boiled and cooled water, keep the surroundings clean and hotels told to maintain cleanliness.

He further said that public have been urged to contact the MCC if they come across contaminated water being supplied or if there is a change in the colour of water supplied to them. “Awareness is being created by the MCC staff during door-to-door garbage collection,” Dr. Venkatesh added.

Pointing out that MCC Health Inspectors have been asked to inspect food items prepared during weddings and other functions, Dr. Venkatesh said that Health Inspectors have also been assigned to check the quality of drinking water.

“Fogging to control breeding of mosquitoes is taken up across the city. Fogging outside Maharani’s College on Valmiki Road has been taken up twice a week and public suffering from fever, vomiting and diarrhoea should visit the District Hospital and avail treatment,” Dr. Venkatesh said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who visited the District Hospital last night, enquired the health condition of K. Salundi villagers, who are availing treatment after they fell sick by drinking contaminated water.

Patients kept under observation

Meanwhile, DHO Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy, who spoke to SOM this afternoon, said that all 33 people of K. Salundi, who are undergoing treatment are recovering. They are kept under observation today and will be discharged once they recover completely.