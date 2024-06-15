Mysuru gears up for Intl. Day of Yoga

June 15, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The District Administration is all prepped up to host 10th International Day of Yoga (IDY) to be held on June 21 at the Mysore Palace premises. The first International Day of Yoga was held on June 21, 2014.

Presiding over a meeting held to discuss preparations for the mega event at Deputy Commissioner’s Office here yesterday, the newly-elected Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar said that International Day of Yoga-2024 would be held at Palace premises.

“In addition to the funds allocated by the Government, the event will be held in association with various organisations and yoga schools in the city,” he said.

MP Yaduveer Wadiyar also instructed the officials to ensure to take up cleaning works at the Mysore Palace premises apart from making arrangements for mobile toilets and transportation to help yoga enthusiasts participate in large numbers.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra said that the International Day of Yoga in Mysuru would be celebrated between 7 am and 8.30 am on June 21.

“We are expecting about 10,000 yoga enthusiasts to take part in the event. The stage programme would commence at 6.30 am in the presence of District in-Charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahevappa, MP Yaduveer Wadiyar, MLAs, MLCs, Yoga enthusiasts, Yoga Instructors, officials of various departments and students from various schools and colleges,” he said.

Dr. Rajendra also instructed the officials to ensure parking arrangements and security arrangements were in place for the mega event.

It may be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Mysuru in 2022 to take part in International Day of Yoga held at the Mysore Palace.

Mysuru being considered as the Yoga Capital, many foreign nationals, who visit Mysuru to learn yoga, are also expected to take part in the yoga event to be held in the Palace premises on that day.

Those participating in International Day of Yoga at Mysore Palace must bring their own yoga mat and must wear comfortable T-shirt for the session.

Mysuru is home for as many as 400 yoga schools with more than 50,000 yoga enthusiasts taking part in the regular classes. There are about 5,000 yoga students, who have been learning yoga through online classes.