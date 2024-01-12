Yuva Nidhi scheme launched in Mysuru

January 12, 2024

Eligible for scheme 6 months after completing graduation

Monthly financial assistance of Rs. 3,000 for unemployed graduates; Rs. 1,500 to unemployed diploma holders.

Only 2,700 enrolled for the scheme so far in District

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra inaugurated the Yuva Nidhi programme at Maharani’s Science College for Women in the city this morning, coinciding with the 162nd birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

One of the five pre-poll guarantees announced by the Government, the scheme aims to provide financial assistance to unemployed graduates and diploma holders. Under it, unemployed graduates will receive monthly financial aid of Rs. 3,000, while unemployed diploma holders will receive Rs. 1,500.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched the scheme Statewide in Shivamogga, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Ministers Madhu Bangarappa and Dr. Sharanprakash R. Patil.

In Mysuru district, a total of 2,700 candidates have applied for the benefit. DC Rajendra credited the amount to the bank accounts of some beneficiaries through the direct benefit transfer (DBT) method during the launch event.

Addressing the beneficiaries, DC Dr. Rajendra noted the challenges faced by students after graduation and urged them to use the financial assistance judiciously. While girls are usually under pressure to marry, boys face employment and other challenges. He advised utilising the amount for higher education, leading a self-reliant life and avoiding last-minute exam preparations by studying consistently.

Dr. Rajendra also encouraged youths to follow the path laid down by Swami Vivekananda and cautioned against falling prey to vices like drugs and the negative aspects of digital media, especially social networking sites.

The event was attended by District Skill Development Officer K. Narayan Murthy, Principal of Maharani’s Science College for Women Dr. M. Abdul Rehman, Assistant Director, Regional Office, Department of Collegiate Education H.M. Manjunath, Nodal Officer of the University of Mysore Dr. N. Ravikumar and Seva Sindhu Officer Chetan.