Statue installation does not impede traffic movement: DC

January 12, 2024

Row over statue at Gun House Circle

Mysore/Mysuru: Amidst the ongoing controversy over the installation of Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swamiji’s statue at Gun House Circle in the city, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra emphasised the right to protest for everyone.

Responding to questions raised by reporters during his visit to Maharani’s Science College for the launch of the registration drive for the State Government’s Yuva Nidhi scheme this morning, the DC clarified that the MCC Council meeting had approved the installation of statue, followed by approval from the State Government. However, a petition filed in the High Court led to a stay on the Government’s approval.

The subsequent writ petition filed by the Government sought the vacation of the stay and the High Court directed the District Committee to make an appropriate decision. Following the Court order, the District Committee approved the statue installation at the site.

The responsibility for statue installation was assigned to the supporting organisation and construction is underway, which has come to the notice of the District Administration, he said.

The DC mentioned that in 2009, the Supreme Court issued safety guidelines for constructing statues at Circles and road junctions. He said that the ongoing statue construction at Gun House Circle will not impede traffic movement and clarified that a nameplate reading “Dr. Shivarathri Rajendra Swamiji Circle” has been present at the site since 1980.

Protesters arrested

In response to the planned protests by the ‘Kaanoonubahira Pratime Teravu Horata Samiti’ yesterday, the Police took preventive action, arresting the Samiti Convenor M.K. Premkumar and other members who intended to protest at Gun House Circle, Kuvempu Park and MCC Office.

The protesters were taken to CAR Grounds and released after some time.

Upon learning of the planned protest, the Police provided a barricade around Gun House Circle, leading to the suspension of construction work on the statue. DSS (Dalit Sangharsha Samiti) activists, led by Choranahalli Shivanna, attempted to stage a protest in front of the MCC Office and were also taken into custody by the Police.