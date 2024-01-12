Swachh Survekshan Awards for 2023: Mysuru slips to 27th position from top 8th place in 2022

January 12, 2024

In 2014-2015 and 2015-2016, the city was adjudged Cleanest in India

Mysore/Mysuru: President of India Droupadi Murmu bestowed the Swachh Survekshan Awards for 2023 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi yesterday. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) organised the event.

Thirteen awardees were honoured in various categories, including Clean Cities, Cleanest Cantonment, SafaiMitra Suraksha, Ganga Towns and Best Performing State. Notably, the cleanest city award had joint winners this year, with Port City Surat and Indore both receiving top honours. Indore had previously held the solo top spot for six consecutive years.

Mysuru city, which secured the top ranking in the inaugural national-level Swachh Survekshan in 2016, has now slipped to the 27th position in the 2023 ranking. In the Swachh Survekshan Survey 2022, Mysuru had claimed the eighth position among the top 10 cleanest cities in the country, earning the “Clean Medium City Award” in the category of urban local bodies with a population of 3 to 10 lakh.

However, Mysuru remains the cleanest city within Karnataka among those with a population above one lakh and holds the second position in the all-India ranking in the 3-10 lakh population category. Mysuru had managed to secure the top spot in the first and second surveys — 2014-2015 and 2015-2016.

The awards for Mysuru were presented by Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Joint Director Ashok Singhi. Regional Commissioner Dr. G.C. Prakash, who is also the Administrator of Mysuru City Corporation, Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff, MCC Deputy Commissioner K.J. Sindhu, Executive Engineer B. Nagaraj and Senior Health Officer Dr. N.P. Venkatesh received the awards.

The theme for the year 2023 was ‘Waste to Wealth’ and the ranking was decided by marks of quarterly assessments, marks of certifications (open defecation-free and garbage-free cities) and Swachh Survekshan (direct observation, citizen feedback and service level progress).

Dashboard data

According to the Mysuru city factsheet in the Swachh Survekshan dashboard, it comprises 65 Wards with a population of 9,20,550 based on the 2011 census. It has garnered a citizen voice rating of 1,880.9 and achieved a three-star rating in the Garbage Free City (GFC) assessment, attaining “water+” status in the Open Defecation Free (ODF) certification.

In the city report card, however, impressive statistics reflect Mysuru’s commitment to waste management. It boasts a 97 percent success rate in door-to-door waste collection, 70 percent in source segregation and an admirable 94 percent in waste generation versus processing.

Achieving 100 percent in the remediation of dumpsites, cleanliness in residential areas, market areas, water bodies and public toilets further solidifies its dedication to maintaining a clean environment.

Mysuru has accumulated a total score of 7,753.46 out of a maximum of 9,500 marks, encompassing Citizen Voice and Service Level Progress, as well as ODF and GFC certifications. The Citizen Voice category scored 1,880.90 against a maximum of 2,170 marks.

Service Level Progress earned 4,022.50 out of 4,830 maximum marks. Additionally, ODF certification received a score of 1,125 and GFC scored 725, both against a maximum of 2,500 marks.

Vidyaranyapuram waste dump dented rankings

The Swachh Survekshan, conducted through direct observation, took place in Mysuru last April and May. During this period, a dedicated team conducted a comprehensive inspection, considering citizen feedback on cleanliness. The survey officers allocated scores and one notable area of concern was the Vidyaranyapuram Sewage Farm, which holds over seven lakh tonnes of legacy waste.

At this location, garbage has accumulated to resemble a hill, emitting unpleasant odours that significantly impact the nearby residents. MCC officers acknowledged that this situation might have adversely affected the city’s rankings, underscoring the critical need for effective cleanliness management and the implementation of scientific waste disposal practices.

MCC authorities attribute the city’s poor performance to changes in the ranking system and lack of facilities for converting waste into resources. Additionally, the proposed plan to establish a debris waste plant, put forth several years ago, is yet to materialise, contributing to the challenges faced in waste management.