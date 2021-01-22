Two shops sealed for not paying tax
News

Two shops sealed for not paying tax

January 22, 2021

350-kg banned plastic seized from shops on Shivarampet Road

Mysore/Mysuru: Two shops on the busy Ashoka Road in city were shut and sealed by officials of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) for non-payment of tax and non-renewal of trade licence this morning.

However, the raid on other shops was halted after the office-bearers of Ashoka Road Traders’ Association sought time till Jan. 28 to pay tax. Based on the assurance, the drive was halted, said Ranjith Kumar, Zonal Commissioner, Zone-6, MCC.

He said earlier, the officials raided several shops on Shivara-mpet Road and seized 350 kg of non-biodegradable plastic from the shops. They were also penalised for the possession of banned plastic. Mruthyunjaya, Assistant Executive Engineer, Asha, Revenue Officer, Siddaraju, Assistant Revenue Officer, Yogesh and D.K.Manjunath, Health Inspectors were present.

