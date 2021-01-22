Vaccination of Medical, Nursing and Dental students from Jan. 25

January 22, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Vaccination for students of Government and Private Medical Colleges, Nursing Colleges and Dental Colleges in district is expected to begin from next week.

Already, a majority of healthcare staff have been successfully vaccinated in first round as part of nationwide vaccine drive. Those who missed vaccination in first round had been given another chance after registration of their names afresh in Cowin APP next week.

Vaccinating healthcare workers in the Government Hospitals was almost complete and it is expected to be completed in next two or three days. After that, vaccination of Medical, Dental and Nursing Colleges staff would be taken up, said Dr. L. Ravi, Reproductive and Child Health Officer and Nodal Officer for COVID-19 Immunisation.

He said vaccination of health staff in private institutions would also likely begin from Jan.25 along with Medical and Nursing students. However, there would be no vaccination on Saturday and Sunday for maintenance of CoWIN App as well as to arrange the logistics such as transportation of Covishield vaccine and syringes to session sites.

Meanwhile, as many as 100 persons were vaccinated at District Hospital yesterday. The authorities aim to vaccinate the entire staff in next two days.

Dr. Ramachandra, Deputy Director, Health Department, Dr. Lakshman, a Physician and former District Surgeon, Dr. Chidambara, District Vector Borne Diseases and Food Control Officer, and 30 other doctors received the shot. The drive was supervised by Dr. H.R. Rajeshwaridevi, District Surgeon, Dr. M.I. Nayaz Pasha, Registered Medical Officer and Dr. Triveni, Dr. Padma, Dr.Aravind, Dr. Mohan and Dr.Satyaprakash.

Vaccine is safe, effective

To build confidence among people about the safety and the efficacy of two vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, Dr. C. N. Manjunath, Director, Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Bengaluru, received the shot yesterday.

Later, speaking to reporters, he said “Since vaccine is the only medicine for COVID-19, I have taken the first dose. I am healthy with no side effects. I appeal to all health staff to take vaccine without any fear. Mild fever, allergy or pain on the vaccinated spot is not considered as side effects as every other vaccine will have similar effect. I want everyone to get vaccinated to fight against the contagion. The vaccine will increase immunity in our body.”