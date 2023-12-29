Amid COVID-19 JN.1 variant threat…: Tourist surge sparks concerns at city Zoo

December 29, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The surge in tourist arrivals in Mysuru since Dec. 23 has brought joy to the hotel, hospitality and travel industry.

However, it has also created concerns for the authorities overseeing Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, commonly known as Mysuru Zoo, due to the ongoing threat of the COVID-19 JN.1 variant.

Each day, the Zoo attracts thousands of tourists, with the influx beginning as soon as the gates open. Visitors typically spend the entire day observing the animals, which raises the potential risk of disease spread among the animals, considering their heightened vulnerability.

The majority of tourists visiting Mysuru are from Kerala, where the COVID-19 JN.1 variant is currently most active. Additionally, Mysuru itself is experiencing an alarming increase in COVID-19 cases. Despite the substantial influx of visitors at the Zoo entrance gates, all individuals are subjected to thermal screening before entry.

Concerns arise among authorities due to the potential for errors during the thermal screening process and there is an increased burden on the gatekeepers and sometimes they allow the people inside without proper screening. Zoo officers recognise the need for meticulous screening becomes crucial to mitigate the risk of introducing the virus into the Zoo premises, considering the challenging circumstances.

It is noteworthy that, given the virus’s transmission through physical contact, the layout of the Zoo provides a measure of safety, with animal enclosures positioned at a distance from visitor galleries and walkways.

Precautionary measures

Animal keepers act as intermediaries between Zoo animals and tourists. Consequently, these keepers have received instructions to take precautions, including the mandatory use of high-quality masks at all times.

The Zoo staff have undergone training in safe animal handling practices, the correct utilisation of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and adherence to hygiene protocols. Officials have established and communicated clear guidelines for staff interactions with both animals and visitors, particularly during this period of heightened awareness.

Zoo Executive Director Mahesh Kumar stated, “We have implemented heightened hygiene practices within animal enclosures, ensured proper ventilation and minimised unnecessary contact with animals, especially those considered susceptible to the virus. Continuous monitoring of animals for any potential signs of illness remains a top priority.”

“We have taken all necessary precautions and currently, there is no need to close the Zoo for visitors, as was done during the first and second waves of COVID in 2020 and 2021. If the Government mandates closure in the event of a surge in cases, we will comply. However, such a situation has not arisen as of now,” he explained.

Visitors are required to walk over a disinfectant ‘foot dip’ at the entrance of the Zoo and the entire premises is sanitised after the Zoo closes in the evening. To ensure safety of animals, food is properly cooked and fruits are washed with chemicals and water before being fed to them, Mahesh Kumar added.