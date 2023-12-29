Tourists unhappy with Kakanakote safari point

December 29, 2023

Visitors made to wait for hours at counters for tickets; but tickets allegedly sold in bulk to resorts

Mysore/Mysuru: The influx of tourists has extended into forests such as Bandipur and Nagarahole, resulting in a surge of visitors. Unfortunately, tourists have been expressing dissatisfaction with their experiences at jungle safari points, citing prolonged waiting times due to mismanagement.

The Forest Department is facing criticism for inadequate management of the safari points. Allegations from safari-goers claim that all tickets are sold in bulk to nearby resorts and their agents, leaving minimal opportunities for sales at counters. This has led to dissatisfaction among tourists, many of whom are arriving in large numbers from other States, expressing discontent with the existing arrangements.

Yesterday, at the Kakanakote Safari Point (Dammanakatte of H.D. Kote) in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, a verbal altercation erupted between tourists and the safari point staff. This confrontation occurred because safari goers had to leave without the opportunity to witness wild animals, adding to their frustration.

It all began in the morning as tourists patiently formed a long queue in front of the safari ticket counter at Kakanakote Safari Point, eagerly awaiting their turn to purchase tickets. To their dismay, the counter remained closed and the staff conveyed to the waiting tourists that the individual responsible for ticket issuance had to attend a Court proceeding related to a legal case.

Assurances were given by the staff that a person would arrive shortly, even as the queue continued to grow under the scorching sun. However, much to the frustration of the tourists, the ticket counter person did not appear even after two to three hours. After an exasperating wait of over four hours, the tourists were eventually informed that all the tickets were booked online and there were no offline or counter tickets. Angry tourists took the staff to task and heated arguments ensued.

50 percent rule cited

The tourists raised concerns about the online sale of all tickets, pointing out a clear rule stipulating that 50 percent of the tickets must be available for offline purchase at the counters. Expressing their frustration, the tourists informed the Nagarahole staff that they had travelled from outside Karnataka and had been standing in the queue since 11 am.

Kakanakote Safari Centre at Dammanakatte in Antharasanthe forest range, is renowned for black leopard sightings near Kabini backwaters. Due to its popularity, a multitude of tourists visits daily in the hope of seeing the elusive leopard or other wildlife. Enduring long waits, they also willingly pay extra as camera fees.

Facing wrath from the disgruntled tourists, the staff attempted to shift blame onto their officers. In response, several tourists sought the details of the officers and requested their presence. Unfortunately, no officers arrived and the disappointed tourists were compelled to leave.

The tourists were particularly upset by the behaviour of the staff, noting that even elderly individuals were forced to endure the hot sun. Expressing their discontent on social media, they accused the Forest Department of incompetence and alleged that it succumbed to pressure from influential individuals and resort owners who reportedly purchased tickets in bulk.